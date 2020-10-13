[Registration] AP Digital Panchayat: Citizen Login at mpanchayat.ap.gov.in

Digital India is significant to the program of the central government. In 2015, the central government launched the Digital India program for the people of the nation.

The government has launched the program for the effective implementation of the government scheme. For this, the government has also found many schemes for the people and poor people of India.

But due to the role of the middle man, the government’s help to the poor people can not reach effectively.

The government now launched the digital India program in which all the process of the government scheme is now in digital form. The government will digitize all the functions of the government services in the digital portal or website of the government.

Now the government is launching the social welfare scheme on the digital portal or website of the government so that every common man can take advantage of the scheme by simply registered in the scheme.

Andhra Pradesh Digital Panchayat Scheme:

As a part of the digital India program, every state government is also digitizing state government services. The Andhra Pradesh government will digitize all the processes of the panchayats of the state.

The work that is one by the panchayats of the state will now be done in the digital form. That will make a difference in the process of government work.

Now all the work of panchayats will be done in the digital form under this portal. The government will make the process of getting government services easier.

However, due to the implementation of the digital process, the government’s work will now easier. The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YSR Jagan Mohan Freddy has introduced various digital government services.

The objective of the Andhra Pradesh Digital Panchayat Scheme:

Digital government services will implement the transparency and efficiency of work in government services. There are many projects that are implemented in the panchayats of the state.

Now the government is making the process digital, and then all the panchayats project information is now digitally available. The person can get information about all the projects of the panchayats of the state.

Before the scheme, if any person wants to get the information or any document, then the person has to visit the government office, and that has to go to the government office with too many times.

This process consumes too many times of the person. The government is now making all the process digital.

The services that are available on the Andhra Pradesh Digital Panchayat Scheme:

The government of Andhra Pradesh is launching the portal for the digital implementation of the government services. We will give you the list of government services that is available on the portal.

The government has made the portal on the site of the portal. The person can visit the site of the portal and get the services on the portal—the link of the site of the portal is:mpanchayat.ap.gov.in.

Certificate related services

Marriage registration of the person

Birth certificate-related services

Death certificate services are also available

House tax

Trade license

MNREGA job card also issued on the portal

NOC for the MSME industries

Layout permission of the industries

Mutation

valuation certificate of property

Water tap connection

Building permission is also given on the portal

Registration procedure of the AP Digital panchayats Portal:

To avail of the benefit of the portal, the person has to register on the portal. The person should visit the official website of the digital panchayats portal.

Then the person has to find the registration option, and then they have to click for filling the registration form. The government allows the person to register themselves on the portal.

The person should fill the application form and give all the information in the form. It is advisable for the candidate to fill all the information right and accurate in the form so that the government can verify all the details that you have given in the form. After registration, the person can use the portal.