And Cerati sounds like this on the platforms from now on …

Today when Gustavo Cerati fans commemorate the 61st anniversary of his birth, the legacy of the Argentine musician will continue to sound through Gustavo Stereo.

It is an album that will be available on the platforms Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music and Google Play, in which 23 emerging artists pay tribute to the former leader of the band Soda Stereo, who died on September 4, 2014 after years in a coma derived from a CVA (Cerebrovascular Accident).

Efrén Jiménez, Mexican artist and founder of the independent record company BELA Records, was the one who devised and coordinated this musical effort that includes 20 songs.

“De Música Ligera” will be the spearhead single and will premiere along with the ensemble video with images of the artists involved recording from their respective studios.

“We did the ensemble in this song because we participated in the 23 artistic projects,” says Jiménez, a musician born in CDMX, but living in Guadalajara since he was a child. “The album is made up of hits by Cerati and Soda Stereo, there is only one song that is not exactly Argentine, but it is a song that he loved a lot as an admirer of Luis Alberto Spinetta, it is about ‘Bajan'”.

El Mundo de Sofía (Cuba), Limbo (Argentina), Temporal (Argentina), Kello González (Mexico) and 3 Golpes (Chile) are some of those who participate in this mosaic that also make up talents even from Japan (Indra T. Syoji ), Italy (Giuseppe Vorro) and Poland (Mad in Poland).

“When I started with the idea of ​​the tribute, I invited my colleagues. The interesting thing is that musicians from Asia and Europe were interested even without knowing much about Cerati and Soda, but they listened to their work and wanted to be part of it ”. Efrén Jiménez, creator of Gustavo Stereo. READ The unexpected 'idyll' between Pablo Iglesias and the creator of the series 'The Wire'

Each guest vocally and musically reinterpreted the song they chose, adding their own stamp, but without neglecting the essence of the original composed by the interpreter of “Persiana Americana”.

“It is difficult not to know and value the work of Cerati and Soda Stereo. His role in Latin American rock was and continues to be very important. In this tribute I played bass in ‘Música Ligera’ ”, reveals Kello González, a member of the Parazit trio from Guadalajara.

Dizzy Espeche, former guitarist of Fito Páez; Gasú Siqueiros, guitarist for Los Amantes de Lola, and Emmanuel Cauvet, drummer and producer who worked alongside Cerati on his fourth solo album, Ahí Vamos (2006), are renowned performers on this album.

Cerati’s legacy in the voices of 23 emerging artists (Reform)

The album was made remotely, explains Argentine Fabián Noriega, the album’s main producer.

“Working remotely was one of the main challenges due to the number of people involved, but I really enjoyed it and I am grateful for this recognition dedicated to a great from my country,” he said.

Since January, Efrén Jiménez has been promoting a campaign on Change.org for the United Nations to recognize August 11 as the International Day of Gustavo Cerati. The initiative is about to gather the 10,000 signatures requested in the petition.