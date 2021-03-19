Anbirkiniyal Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Tamilblasters.

It is the newly-released movie that was leaked by the famous piracy website Tamilblasters. The Tamil movies and web series are the main targets of piracy websites like Tamilblasters, Tamilrockers, and Tamilyogi. There are also many other piracy websites that leak the Tamil movie most, but we have mentioned the most famous ones.

They leaked the film Anbirkiniyal within few hours of the release. They made it free to download and watch for the public.

Anbirkiniyal Full Movie Download Leaked

Anbirkiniyal is an Indian survival thriller film. Anbirkiniyal is the remake of the film Helen. The film Helen is a Malayalam film that was released in 2019. The filming of Anbirkiniyal was started in February 2020.

The story of the film Anbirkiniyal is breathtaking and thrilling. In the film Anbirkiniyal, A suburban girl disappears. This happens suddenly without any signal.

Her family and loved one’s start to find the girl. Meanwhile, the girl faces some serious problems to save her own life.

The girl was locked in the freezer room. It happened accidentally. So, in the film Anbirkiniyal, the story displays that how she survives to save her own life.

Only three stars have performed the lead role in the film Anbirkiniyal. It includes Keerthi Pandian as Anbirkiniyal or Anbu, Arun Pandian as Sivam, and Praveen Raja as Charles.

The title of the film Anbirkiniyal was unveiled in mid-February 2021. Javed Riaz gave the music in the film Anbirkiniyal. The press screening of the Tamil film Anbirkiniyal was in Chennai on 27th February 2021.

Gokul directed the film Anbirkiniyal. Arun Pandian and Kavita Pandian produced it. The cinematography and the editing of the film Anbirkiniyal were completed by Mahesh Muthusamy and Pradeep E Ragav, respectively.

The complete film Anbirkiniyal was made under the production company named A and P Groups. Sakthi Film Factory distributed it.

The film Anbirkiniyal was released on 5th March 2021. The film Anbirkiniyal rated 6.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Find the trailer of the film Anbirkiniyal below.

