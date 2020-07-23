Ana Tijoux presents a single against police brutality and in favor of protests

“If you know how I wear, why are you inviting me?”, The already immortal phrase initially inserted in memes that showed a totally drunk subject, has transcended the confines of its origin to be adopted by different exponents of popular culture.

In this way, the Cuban-American Jencarlos Canela made a reggae that used it in his title, and there is even a Colombian film (of comedy, obviously) that can be seen on Netflix. But now, the motto acquires very different and much more serious characteristics, without losing its funny tone.

And it has become the basis of “Pa qué”, the new single by Ana Tijoux, a Chilean rapper who, as those who know her will know, is an extremely combative artist and committed to social causes, so that his appropriation of the slogan points to a sense of protest.

More specifically, a denunciation of the acts of police brutality that take place in different territories and the handling that is being done of the Covid-19 pandemic in his country, as well as a celebration of street protests such as those that occurred in back in late 2019 and early 2020 and those that continue to occur in the United States.

However, to do so, the South American does not take refuge in a gloomy and dense ‘beat’, as usually happens in similar cases, but joins rapper PJ Sin Suela, originally from Puerto Rico, in order to give life to a lively piece that starts with a cumbia plan and ends as a meringue.

“‘Why is it born from the protest of happy rebellion that got caught between our hips and our hearts, frozen in a’ live ‘with connection failures,” says the text that accompanies the’ lyric video ‘. “’What for’ is action, it is a response to that why go back out onto the street hooked between four walls. For what is a reminder to everyone that we continue to be attentive, inside and outside, to those from above – we are at home but not asleep – and to those from below -we continue weaving the nets, holding each other with open hearts- ”.

“Pa ‘qué” is a preview of Tijoux’s next album, which will be called “Antifa Dance” and that, from its very name, alludes to that activism movement that has been seriously questioned by Donald Trump, who has come to accuse of being responsible for the numerous signs of civil discontent that occurred after the murder of George Floyd despite the fact that it is not a specific training group.

In fact, the singer already presented in March (before the events described above took place) a piece with the same title, and that despite its strong political charge, it was most danceable, as she herself has announced that it will be the entire album, which will also include “Cacerolazo”, the theme that premiered 24 hours after the start of the recent Chilean mobilizations.