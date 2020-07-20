Ana Bárbara is engaged in marriage with the help of ‘IronMan’

“Ironman” was involved in Ana Bárbara’s marriage proposal.

Three days ago, the interpreter boasted the engagement ring that she received from her, then boyfriend, Ángel Muñoz, an employee of the United States Government, 15 years younger than the singer.

“I got home from work with 3 of my children (Chema, Jerónimo and Emiliano) with me and obviously Ángel who had a surprise. Ángel has an Ironman suit, very similar to the one in the movies, and when he was fixing it he turns on the lights. Suddenly when he lifts the mask, using a remote control, he says to me: ‘Look, did you see? There is something black on it.’ I was going to put my hand in it, he puts it in and takes out a box, then the ring, ”said Ana Bárbara in a video on networks.

According to the interpreter of “Bandido”, her children were there to support her.

“I have had very hard moments, in which I have cried, suffered, a loss, a great pain and also life and my desire to make you want have led me to make better decisions, ways to this day,” he said, the 49-year-old singer.