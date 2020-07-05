An iOS 14 concept that you will like

#iOS Beta News



We all look forward to the presentation of iOS 14 in the virtual developer event WWDC 2020, to be held on June 22. Now, the concepts and rumors about the operating system do not stop.



This week we learned that iOS 14 will bring an integrated translator, which will work in Safari, although it will also reach other applications, something similar to what Chrome already does to translate Web pages.

Also, we saw a new concept of iOS 14 on Reddit that looks very interesting, in which Apple would put widgets to make the interface more exciting. Supposedly we could see a side dropdown tab, split screen and different ways to access the applications, new formats to make calls and manage contacts, and even a new way of seeing the weather.

Do not miss the Apple Gossip video with all the news of this concept, which make us dream of a better iOS 14.

If you are an iPad Pro user, you should know that Apple could be planning the launch of a black Apple Pencil. Filter Mr. White said the accessory would come with a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro model, which is expected to arrive in October.

And finally, for those who are still wondering when the hell the iPhone 12 would arrive with all the current problems caused by the pandemic, here is a good fact, because the reliable site DigiTimes ensures that iPhone 12 will arrive in October and production would start between July and September.