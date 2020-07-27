An Apple Veteran Will Take Charge of Beats

Apple



Apple is making moves on the dome of Beats, the luxury hearing aid maker that acquired in 2014 for US $ 3,000 million. Long-time president of the division, Luke Wood leaves the company, and Apple veteran Oliver Schusser, who heads the Apple Music and International Content division, will take over Beats.

Apple hasn’t publicly announced the move, but Eddy Cue, Apple’s vice president of software and internet services, told Apple employees about it via email a few weeks ago. A Beats spokesperson confirmed to CNET that Schusser will take over from Beats after Wood’s departure on April 30. Schusser will also continue to lead Apple Music and International Content, reporting precisely to Cue. This consolidation is a sort of homecoming for Apple Music, which was built on the backbone of the previous music service. streaming Beats Music.

The move has been in progress for a while, Cue told employees: “In the past year, Luke Wood told me of his desire to do something new. I appreciated the notification that allowed us to plan for the transition.”

Although Wood was not one of the founders of Beats – a company created in 2006 by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine – he was involved with the company from its inception, officially joining in 2011. (Iovine retired from Apple in 2018, according to The New York Times.) For his part, Schusser has been with Apple for more than 15 years, developing Apple’s international content operations before taking charge of Apple Music. Cue said, “Since taking over the Apple Music business just over a year ago, Apple Music has made steady growth under Oliver’s leadership. He is passionate about music and the Beats brand. He is equally passionate about building a strong and collaborative culture with your team. “

Cue wrote that he was aware of making a management change amid the coronavirus pandemic, noting that “the timing of the announcement was not ideal.” However, the best thing for Beats is “to keep the business moving,” he explained, stating that Apple remains “committed to the Beats brand and the importance of maintaining its strong role in the music portfolio.”

Schusser will take over as Apple and Beats work around a unique dynamic. The hearing aid maker has released eight new products since joining Apple, many of which cost more than $ 200 (Cue called them “world-class products that have completely transformed the Beats portfolio”). But at the time, Apple got into the hearing aid fight under its own brand, fundamentally changing the audio industry with its focus on truly wireless hearing aids. Like other successful products, such as the iPhone or iPad, AirPods and AirPods Pro The company were not the first in the category, but they are easily the most successful. According to research firm Strategy Analytics, nearly 60 million AirPods were sold in 2019, accounting for 50 percent of total sales in the wireless hearing aid market.

Collaborating with the Apple engineering team, Beats had great success last year with the Powerbeats Pro, a sportier version of the AirPods that offers better sound, longer battery life and a more secure fit for all users. And just a few weeks ago, Beats released the fourth generation of Powerbeats

, which are essentially the Powerbeats Pro with a cord that connects them.

Apple does not break down the sales of its hearing aids, but includes them in the category called Wearables, Home and Accessories in its quarterly financial report, which ended in late December 2019. But that category, which also includes Apple Watch, had sales for $ 10 billion in that quarter, the first of 2020, making it the third-largest category of revenue behind the top moneymakers, which is iPhone and services, which includes everything from Apple Music to the percentage Apple takes for app sales.

Apple may be expanding its hearing aid business beyond in-ear headphones. There are rumors that the Cupertino giant works to launch headphones premium, over-the-ear, noise-canceling to compete with popular Bose, Sony, and even old Beats Studio3 Wireless (two-year-old) models. Bloomberg reported this week that Apple is working on two variants of noise-canceling headphones.