Amy Sacco to helm new members-only club at Aman NY

March 18, 2020
Former Bungalow eight grande dame Amy Sacco will create a members-only club at the upcoming Aman New York lodge.

There’s buzz that the spot will embody a 25,000-square-foot spa, a jazz club, a cigar lounge and a wine library.

Sacco is tasked with putting collectively the imaginative and prescient — plus an honest door protection. “She’ll be the gatekeeper,” acknowledged a provide.

The lodge and residences, with a $100 million penthouse, will open inside the Crown Setting up on Fifth Avenue subsequent yr. Said a provide of the club’s membership prices, “It’s expensive, nonetheless worth it for the luxury and exclusivity.”

Aman Resorts has 33 completely different properties on four continents.

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

