Amy Sacco to helm new members-only club at Aman NY

Former Bungalow eight grande dame Amy Sacco will create a members-only club at the upcoming Aman New York lodge.

There’s buzz that the spot will embody a 25,000-square-foot spa, a jazz club, a cigar lounge and a wine library.

Sacco is tasked with putting collectively the imaginative and prescient — plus an honest door protection. “She’ll be the gatekeeper,” acknowledged a provide.

The lodge and residences, with a $100 million penthouse, will open inside the Crown Setting up on Fifth Avenue subsequent yr. Said a provide of the club’s membership prices, “It’s expensive, nonetheless worth it for the luxury and exclusivity.”

Aman Resorts has 33 completely different properties on four continents.