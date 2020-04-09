AMPTP Wants To Start Contract Talks With WGA This Month

EXCLUSIVE: Administration’s AMPTP needs to begin contract talks with the WGA this month. In a letter at present, AMPTP president Carol Lombardini informed WGA West govt director David Younger that she needs to begin negotiations by way of teleconference for a brand new movie and TV contract throughout the week of April 20, and that the 2 sides ought to change proposals by April 15. The present pact expires on Might 1. The beginning of talks had been delayed final month due to the business’s COVID-19 shutdown. The AMPTP supplied to increase the present pact till June 30, however the WGA reportedly needs an extended extension.

“Whereas the pandemic has disrupted all sorts of enterprise and has been significantly exhausting on our business,” Lombardini informed Younger, “it’s incumbent on us to search out new methods to get our work completed. Within the case of negotiations, we imagine this may simply be completed by exchanging proposals as we usually do and conducting the negotiations by way of video and telephonic conferences.”

Right here is Lombardini’s letter in full:

Pricey David:

I hope you proceed to be properly as all of us take care of the COVID-19 pandemic. The aim of this letter is to comply with up on our dialog of April 3, 2020 and to induce the Guild to take the required steps to make sure that we now have ample time to barter a successor settlement to the 2017 Theatrical and Tv Fundamental Settlement, which expires on Might 1, 2020, solely 4 weeks from now.

As you understand, the AMPTP responded to your request to increase the Might 1, 2020 expiration date of the 2017 WGA Theatrical and Tv Fundamental Settlement (“MBA”) by providing to increase the contract till June 30, 2020, an eight (8) week extension. Usually, negotiations between the AMPTP and the WGA take 4 to 5 weeks; our proposed date permits roughly double the period of time (ten weeks) to achieve an settlement. In our April third phone dialog, you indicated that the WGA stays undecided on our recommended extension date, and once I requested after we might anticipate a response, you stated “someday” earlier than Might 1. We discover that response unacceptable.

Whereas the pandemic has disrupted all sorts of enterprise and has been significantly exhausting on our business, it’s incumbent on us to search out new methods to get our work completed. Within the case of negotiations, we imagine this may simply be completed by exchanging proposals as we usually do and conducting the negotiations by way of video and telephonic conferences. Shifting ahead with the objective of reaching an settlement by June 30 is crucial to guard the tens of hundreds of people that rely upon this business for a livelihood, together with writers represented by the WGA. Each of us share the duty of making the situations that may make it potential for them – a lot of whom have suffered extreme hardships within the type of lack of revenue and entry to medical insurance – to return to work in an surroundings that allows them to earn a dwelling with out concern of additional disruption.

To that finish, the AMPTP-represented Firms suggest that we change proposals by April 15, 2020 and start negotiations by April 20, 2020 by way of video convention. For functions of scheduling, we can be found to satisfy at instances throughout the week of April 20th and thereafter as agreed.

We respectfully ask that you simply present us with the dates on which your bargaining committee is out there in order that we might arrange a bargaining schedule and work earnestly towards reaching an settlement.

Keep protected and wholesome.

Sincerely,

Carol A. Lombardini