AMLO’s visit to Washington unleashes a shower of memes

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (better known as AMLO) undertook a trip to Washington, DC on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 7, to meet with his US counterpart, Donald Trump. This is AMLO’s first trip abroad as president and he will come, nothing more and nothing less than on a commercial flight of an American airline and in full coronavirus pandemic.

López Obrador’s visit comes just hours after Trump posted several tweets proudly showing the progress of the border wall and amid multiple criticisms in his native Mexico. The meeting, which includes a dinner with Trump’s team and Mexican business advisors to AMLO, was scheduled to celebrate the start of the USMCA or TMEC trade agreement, although the third partner, Canada, will not be present, as Justin Trudeau himself declined the invitation.

Although it is his first visit to the United States as head of state, it is not the first time that AMLO has set foot in the US capital with a political objective. In March 2017, the then candidate for the presidency of Mexico visited the headquarters of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in that city to denounce President Trump’s plans to create a border wall that would divide both countries. Much has changed since then in the Mexican politician’s speech regarding the US president.

As is customary, the Mexican tweeters were pleased and, before his arrival, they already welcomed him with a lot of humor — and some political unease. Here are some of the memes that went viral at the end of the edition and while AMLO was still on the plane.

