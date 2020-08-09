‘Americas Got Talent’ judge Simon Cowell suffers an accident

Simon Cowell, the Americas Got Talent judge, broke his back falling off an electric bike, according to CNN reports.

Cowell underwent surgery after breaking his back at various points when falling off his bike on Saturday.

The accident occurred when the 60-year-old entertainment mogul was conducting family testing of a new electric bicycle in the backyard of his Malibu, California, home.

“They took him to the hospital where they operated on him overnight, he is under observation and is doing well,” the spokeswoman said.

Cowell, who has appeared on shows like Britain’s Got Talent, American Idol, and X Factor.