America’s cinemas have their worst weekend since 1998

This was coming: the movie box office in the United States experienced its worst grossing in two decades on the weekend of March 14. According to Web Box Office Mojo, the combined box office of the ten highest-grossing films totaled $ 50.4 million, which is the lowest figure since 1995.

The cause is concern for coronavirus pandemic, which forced many people in the United States to uphold the medical recommendation of “social distancing” and kept them away from crowded confined spaces, such as movie theaters.

Deadline said 109 theaters had closed over the weekend, with closed theater circuits in New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Boston and Seattle. Deadline shared different grossing figures than Box Office Mojo: Comscore estimates the weekend’s box office at $ 55.3 million, somewhat better but equally dramatic.

The United States had not seen a box office in cinemas like this since 1998, when Vampires, directed by John Carpenter, topped the gross on the weekend of October 30-November 1, with the top ten most successful films together generating $ 55.2 million.

This weekend the highest grossing film in the United States was Onwardfrom Pixar, which grossed $ 10.5 million, down 73 percent from its box office the previous weekend. In second and third place at the box office they were I Still Believe and Bloodshot, with US $ 9.5 million and US $ 9.3 million, respectively.

