American Documentary Launches COVID-19 Artist Emergency Fund For Independent Documentarians

American Documentary, introduced at present that they’re re-opening its Artist Emergency Fund for these within the unbiased documentary neighborhood affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

American Documentary is a nonprofit behind the PBS collection POV, which is public tv’s showcase for nonfiction movies. The tailored fund of over $100,000 will present fast response grants as much as $500 to help artists with primary wants together with meals, fast well being wants and insurance coverage premiums.

“Final yr after we ran the pilot, the necessity for a fund of this type was already substantial. Throughout this pandemic, the necessity is essential,” stated Justine Nagan, govt producer/govt director of POV/ American Documentary. “We’re simply starting to see how COVID-19 is affecting filmmakers, particularly these from marginalized communities. Canceled premieres, halted manufacturing and broader systemic points are profoundly affecting filmmakers from healthcare to housing safety. This tailored COVID AEF is designed for fast turnaround grants to assist filmmakers and their households’ bodily well being.”

Asad Muhammad, Vice President of influence and engagement technique, will oversee the fund by way of the POV Interact division. “Within the face of COVID-19, we’re seeing artists, particularly artists-of-color on the forefront of revolutionary interventions and main very important neighborhood responses to result in mutual assist teams, pleasure and a way of togetherness as we middle ourselves inside our properties,” he stated. “The hope is that these small grants can present documentary filmmakers with some fast assist in sustaining their groceries, physician visits and medical insurance throughout this intense, complicated time.”

The Artist Emergency Fund is made potential with assist from Open Society Foundations, Shizuka Asakawa, the Chicago Media Challenge, Real Article Footage and quite a lot of different beneficiant people. These one-time grants are a response to considerations about sustainability within the documentary subject. In its pilot yr, the fund distributed over $20,000 and immediately supported 25 artists.

Functions at the moment are open click on right here for extra data on the Artist Emergency Fund.