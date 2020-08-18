American actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is accused of sexual abuse

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. was accused by a woman of having lured her into a hotel room in New York’s SoHo neighborhood in the summer of 2013 to rape her twice, Page Six reported.

The alleged victim, who filed a new lawsuit against the celebrity under the pseudonym Jane Doe, said the assault occurred after meeting the celebrity in the VIP section of a lounge in Greenwich Village in August of that year.

“The accusations are completely false. No complaint was filed seven years ago ” Mark Heller / Advocate of Gooding Jr.

After chatting with her, Gooding allegedly invited her out for a drink at the Mercer Hotel, and the two took a taxi to a venue in SoHo where a party was held they attended, according to the lawsuit.

Upon reaching the space, the artist asked the accuser to accompany him to his hotel room so that he could change his clothes, and in the bedroom, Gooding allegedly put on Mumford & Sons music and began to undress, despite that the woman tried to tell him that she wanted to go back to the bar downstairs.

“The plaintiff was wearing a sleeveless dress that night. The defendant finished removing his clothes; then he was completely naked and, by force, and without consent, put a hand on the sleeveless dress to touch the plaintiff’s breasts, ”the legal documents read

Gooding allegedly went on to touch her while the woman indicated that she wanted him to stop, and then allegedly raped her vaginally and anally, according to the complaint.

Following the grievance, the applicant ran downstairs to meet a friend, and hurried out of the hotel; now, through the legal documents, she seeks a jury trial for unspecified damages.

The protagonist of Frío de Perros is currently facing a criminal trial for six minor crimes of sexual abuse and forceful touching derived from the accusations of three alleged victims.

Gooding was first arrested after an incident at the Moxy Hotel in New York before two additional accusers were brought forward.

He was arrested again after being charged with pinching the buttocks of a Tao Downtown servant, Natasha Ashworth, in October 2018, and for allegedly subjecting a woman to sexual contact without her consent at LAVO Nightclub a month earlier.

“The accusations are completely false. No complaint was filed seven years ago, ”Gooding Jr.’s attorney Mark Heller said.