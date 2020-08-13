AMC, the largest US theater chain, to reopen with tickets at 15 cents

The largest chain of cinemas in the United States, AMC, announced this Thursday that it will reopen its doors on August 20 in much of the country after a five-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic offering tickets at “1920 prices”. 15 cents, to celebrate its 100 years of history.

“When our customers return on our first day of operation on August 20, we will invite them to celebrate with us the return of cinema and celebrate 100 years of AMC, making them smile with movies priced at 1920, just 15 cents each.” AMC Entertainment president and CEO Adam Aron said in a note.

The company founded in 1920 by the Dubinsky brothers in Kansas City (Missouri), which has about 600 cinemas across the country, plans a reopening in phases that will begin with a first batch of 100 stores and with measures to reduce capacity, distance social and extreme cleanliness.

The opening of theaters in the US has been delayed this summer due to the high numbers of coronavirus infections in the west and south of the country, and some states such as New York or California have not yet authorized their return, while they have. Florida or Texas allow it, according to AMC’s operations forecast.

The chain of cinemas has developed a sanitary program with experts from Harvard University and the brand of disinfectants Clorox according to which there will be cleaning between sessions and every night using electrostatic tools, vacuum cleaners and high-tech air filters, while the mask.

The company said it expects to have about 400 theaters open in the US in time for the premieres of “The New Mutants,” the Disney-branded “X-Men” spin-off, and “Tenet,” the new thriller. By Christopher Nolan, Sept. 3.

Meanwhile, after August 20, the chain of cinemas will once again screen classics such as “Inception” at a reduced price of $ 5 with an event for its 10th anniversary, “Black Panther”, “Back to the future”, “Ghostbusters”, “Grease” or “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.”

The rest of AMC theaters in the US, about 200, will open “only when authorized by the localities and states” in which they are located, the firm added.