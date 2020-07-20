Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of abuse during their relationship

Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of physically and verbally abusing her during their volatile marriage and said that on several occasions she came to fear for her life.

On Monday, on the first day of his testimony in the Supreme Court in London during the trial of Depp’s libel suit against the tabloid The Sun for an April 2018 article in which he was branded a “beating husband,” Heard also rejected accusations that she was a drug user and heavy drinker, as well as a controlling and abusive woman.

“I was never violent with him,” said the model and actress in court. “When I felt that my life was in danger, I tried to defend myself.”

Depp, 57, sues The Sun editor News Group Newspapers and the newspaper’s executive editor Dan Wootton over the article. The Hollywood star, who flatly denies having abused Heard, was in court to hear the statement of his ex-wife, who will present his testimony over three days.

Heard also described an incident that would have occurred in January 2015 related to a prenuptial agreement between her and Depp.

“We had an argument in a hotel room in Tokyo that ended with Johnny kneeling on my back, hitting my back and head,” he said.

In a written statement that was made public when he took the stand, Heard, 34, said that during his relationship with Depp he endured “punches, slaps, kicks, head butts and strangulation”, and that “some incidents were so severe that I feared that it was going to kill me, either intentionally or just losing control and going too far. ”

According to Heard, Depp “explicitly threatened to kill me multiple times, especially towards the end of our relationship,” and blamed his actions on “a third party of his own making” whom the actor refers to as “the monster.”

Heard said Depp has “a unique ability to use his charisma to convey a certain impression of reality” and that he is “very good at manipulating people.”

Heard has been present at the trial, in which Depp presented his evidence over five days.

Depp and Heard met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and were married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce the following year and it was finalized in 2017. .

The Sun’s defense is based on 14 accusations made by Heard against Depp for alleged acts of violence between 2013 and 2016, in places like the actor’s private island in the Bahamas, a rented house in Australia, a private plane and the penthouse of the couple in Los Angeles.

Depp alleges that Heard was the aggressor in the relationship, which he has compared to “a crime scene waiting to happen.”

In nine days of Supreme Court testimony, Judge Andrew Nicol also heard from several current and past employees who have supported Depp’s version of events.

Heard alleged in a written statement that Depp “often did not remember what he had done” due to the amount of alcohol and drugs he consumed, and that “to him it was as if it had not happened.”