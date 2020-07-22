Amber Heard accuses Depp of throwing bottles like ‘grenades’

Amber Heard alleged on Wednesday in a British court that her ex-husband Johnny Depp threw “about 30 bottles” at her like “grenades” while they were in Australia in March 2015 and that he accidentally cut off part of a finger during the attack.

Taking the stand of the Supreme Court in London for the third day in a row in Depp’s libel case against a British tabloid, the actress refuted his version that she was the one who lost her temper and had hurt him.

Heard has described his stay with Depp in Australia as a “three-day hostage situation” in which Depp was “completely crazy and out of control.” He has said he feared for his life while they were at the rented property on Australia’s Gold Coast.

The incident is central to The Sun newspaper, which branded Depp as a “beating husband” in an article published in April 2018. The Sun’s defense is based on Heard’s allegations of 14 incidents of violence by Depp between 2013 and 2016, both on your private island in the Bahamas and in the rented house in Australia and a private plane.

Depp, who was again present to listen to the testimony of his ex-wife, denies all the accusations and alleges that Heard was the aggressor of the relationship. The 57-year-old Hollywood star sues The Sun editor News Group Newspapers and executive editor Dan Wootton over the article.

Depp’s attorney, Eleanor Laws, said Heard had been “enraged” during his stay in Australia, where the actor was filming the latest “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie.

Heard, 34, said, “Sometimes I would get mad, but not to the point of a tantrum that could lead me to throw something at him.”

He did admit that he broke a bottle on their second night together in Australia as they argued about how much he drank.

“I regret that I did that,” said Heard, who also alleged that Depp often gave him credit for saving him by trying to keep him sober.

After he broke the bottle, Heard alleges that Depp, fueled by drugs and alcohol, began throwing bottles full enough at him to break a window behind her.

“He threw all the bottles within reach, all except one that was a magnum-size festive wine bottle,” he said.

Heard also denied that he cut Depp’s fingertip during the bottle fight or that he put out a cigarette on his cheek during the incident. He said that was something Depp himself used to do.

“Johnny did it in front of me, he often did things like that,” he said.

In the first nine days of testimony, Supreme Court Justice Andrew Nicol listened to Depp and several current and past employees who have supported his version of the events. Depp said he was the one who was abused by Heard and that she had a history of violence towards him.

In a written statement that was made public in court, Heard said that on several occasions during their relationship he endured “punches, slaps, kicks, head butts and strangulation.” She said that “some incidents were so severe that I feared she was going to kill me, either intentionally or simply losing control and going too far.” She said Depp blamed her actions “on a third person of her own creation” whom she referred to as “the monster.”

Depp and Heard met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and were married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce the following year and it was finalized in 2017. .

Heard will present his side of the story over four days, through Thursday.