Amazon works on an online gaming platform: report

Ben Fox Rubin / CNET



Between Fire TV and Prime Video, Amazon is already familiar with home entertainment. However, now the company has its eye on the world of video games.

Amazon would have two sophisticated video games in the oven: a shooter sci-fi called Crucible and a Massively Multiplayer Game (MMOG) called New World, which will be released in May, according to a report published April 2 in the New York Times. According to the report, Amazon is also working on launching a cloud gaming service. (previously rumored) called Project Tempo.

The games are part of a large investment in Amazon’s cloud-based games, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, according to the Times. In the segment of cloud games Amazon will have to compete with Microsoft and Google. Both companies already have their services consolidated in this field, Microsoft with Project xCloud and Google with Stadia.

According to reports, Crucible is focused on competitive online gaming and has streaming capabilities on Twitch, the platform for streaming focused mainly on video games and which was bought by Amazon in 2014. On the other hand, in New World, players will coexist in a fantasy world based on the 17th century.

As for Project Tempo, the report says, Amazon was hoping to launch a first version of the platform sometime this year, but its official start date may be pushed back to 2021 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Details about Amazon’s plans for the service remain unclear for now, but it will be interesting to see how the company tackles competing cloud-based platforms and consoles as well.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The most famous movies based on video games [fotos] To see photos

