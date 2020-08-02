Amazon will check the temperature of employees in the United States and Europe

Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images



Amazon unveiled on Thursday, April 2, a broad series of new measures to protect its employees during the coronavirus pandemic, amid harsh criticism from employees, advocacy groups and lawmakers over how the company has handled the crisis.

Early next week, temperature controls will be instituted throughout Amazon’s network of operations in the United States and Europe, including its warehouses, warehouses and delivery centers, as well as Whole Foods grocery stores, Dave Clark said, Amazon’s head of global operations, in a blog post on Thursday.

Clark said the online retailer started these checks on Sunday, March 29 and already conducts daily temperature checks for more than 100,000 employees and requests that workers record temperatures above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) – recommended by the CDC— to return to their homes.

Amazon CEO and Founder Jeff Bezos said in late March that an order for millions of face masks was delayed because hospitals and first responders worldwide have been working to obtain their own supplies. Clark said those orders are now beginning to come in and are being distributed to workers. “The masks will be available starting today in some places and everywhere early next week,” Clark wrote.

Additionally, Clark said the company has already hired more than 80,000 new employees, out of the 100,000 American workers he said he planned to hire to respond to an increase in customer demand. He added that Amazon plans to “go much further” than its initial investment of $ 350 million in additional wages for its workers.



With the collaboration of Laura Martínez.