Amazon to shut down Queens, New York hub after worker tests positive for coronavirus

March 19, 2020
FILE PHOTO: Amazon packing containers are seen stacked for provide inside the Manhattan borough of New York Metropolis, January 29, 2016.

(1) – Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) talked about on Thursday that one among its associates had examined positive for coronavirus at its Queens, New York provide station and it will shortly shut down the hub for additional sanitation.

The company talked about it may possibly ship associates dwelling with full pay.

Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Enhancing by Bernard Orr

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

