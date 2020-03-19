Amazon to shut down Queens, New York hub after worker tests positive for coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Amazon packing containers are seen stacked for provide inside the Manhattan borough of New York Metropolis, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(1) – Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) talked about on Thursday that one among its associates had examined positive for coronavirus at its Queens, New York provide station and it will shortly shut down the hub for additional sanitation.

The company talked about it may possibly ship associates dwelling with full pay.

Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Enhancing by Bernard Orr

