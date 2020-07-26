Amazon to release a film about vote suppression

Amazon’s audiovisual studios will join the political documentaries with “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” a film about the suppression of the right to vote in the United States that will be released in September, two months before the presidential elections.

The documentary follows Stacey Abrams, the first African-American to run for Georgia’s governor’s post and who confronted a former Georgia secretary of state, Republican Brian Kemp, in elections that were plagued by complaints and demands for suppression of the He voted against his conservative opponent, who ultimately won by a narrow margin.

Techniques to prevent certain demographic profiles from voting included the new documentation required to register in the census, the change of polling places at the last minute or the cancellation of votes cast by mail.

“Today we are 100 days from Election Day, a crucial moment in our mission to protect our democracy, and we need to unite as a country and make sure that every voice and vote is counted,” Abrams said in a statement to announce the film.

“The title ‘All In: The Fight for Democracy’ speaks to the importance and the need for every American to have their voice heard and their vote counted. We know that if our votes were not important, there would not be so many people working hard to take away our right to vote, ”he assured.

Amazon plans to screen this tape in theaters on September 9, if the coronavirus pandemic allows it, and later include it in its digital catalog from 18 that month.

The intention of releasing a film in theaters, although it may not be possible due to health conditions, is one of the requirements that the Hollywood Academy imposes on projects that want to compete in the next Oscars, open to Internet premieres due to circumstances. .

Filmmakers Liz Garbus and Lisa Corté, both nominated for an Oscar on previous occasions, are the directors of ‘All In: The Fight for Democracy’.

Along with the launch, Amazon will launch a campaign to inform the electoral process and encourage the exercise of the right to vote in certain communities in the United States.