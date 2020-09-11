Amazon to hire 100,000 people to meet high demand

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The coronavirus it has the world’s economy in check, but at Amazon things are going in the opposite direction. This Monday, March 16, the company reported that it plans to hire 100,000 people in the United States, due to the increase in demand associated with isolation from people for the disease.

“We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means that our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year,” said Dave Clark, Amazon’s vice president of worldwide operations, in a text published this March 16 on the blog of the company.

Amazon reported that the new workers will take care of warehouses, distribution centers and home deliveries of purchases. In addition, the e-commerce giant will increase the salary of warehouse and distribution employees by US $ 2 an hour in the United States, 2 euros an hour in Europe and 2 pounds an hour in the United Kingdom, which will cost the company more of US $ 350 million.



While Amazon often ramps up hiring during the holidays, the move in March is atypical as sales are slower on these dates, demonstrating how the coronavirus has affected social activities in just a few weeks in the United States. With new protocols to curb the infection, forcing stores to close and people to work from home, online orders from retailers increased.

Amazon, the largest online seller in the United States, should be the big beneficiary of these purchases, which account for 39 percent of all e-commerce sales in the country, according to eMarketer. New hires can also reduce some of the problems that have developed in Amazon’s logistics network during increased demand. For example, some deliveries have been late, shipments have been canceled, and some items are out of stock.

The company also reported that the hires not only respond to a market movement, but have been made to help people who have lost their jobs due to the crisis caused by COVD-19.

“We also know that many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas such as hospitality, catering and travel have been lost as a result of this crisis,” Dave Clark explained in a statement.

“We want these people to know that we welcome them onto our teams until things are back to normal and their previous employer is able to welcome them back,” Clark added.

Last week, Amazon said it was expanding its sick leave policy, offering up to two weeks pay for any Amazon employee diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, or placed under quarantine.

The company also created the Amazon Relief Fund, with an initial contribution of $ 25 million to help independent delivery companies, Amazon Flex delivery program workers, and seasonal employees.