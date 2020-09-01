Amazon to buy autonomous car startup Zoox: report

DENIS CHARLET / AFP) (Photo credit should read DENIS CHARLET / AFP / Getty Images



Amazon might be looking for a way to get into the autonomous car business.

Jeff Bezos’s company is about to close a deal to buy the US autonomous car startup Zoox for which it would pay more than US $ 1 billion, according to The Information. The source media bases its information on sources related to the deal, but does not mention the exact price of the purchase. The agreement is expected to be formalized on Friday, June 26. Following the agreement, The Information says Zoox will continue to operate independently and its entire workforce will be maintained.

Zoox is currently working on the development of a driverless car that would enter testing this year and also on an autonomous driving system. It is not the first time that Amazon has invested in this type of technology. In 2019, the e-commerce giant financed the autonomous technology company, Aurora, together with other investment companies, although the amount the company paid is unknown.

At the moment it is unknown what Amazon’s plans are in the field of autonomous driving while other companies such as Apple, they have been working actively for years In its development. The Cupertino company bought the startup in June 2019 autonomous driving, Drive.ai, although for now there is no clear date on when Apple could officially introduce its autonomous cars.

