Amazon Studios acquires the rights to the documentary about J Balvin

Amazon Studios acquired the worldwide rights to The Boy From Medellín, from director Matthew Heineman, a portrait of Colombian Latin music star J Balvin (José Álvaro Osorio Balvín).

The Endeavor Content-backed feature documentary follows Balvin, the “Prince of Reggaeton” and Latin Grammy-winning artist, in the run-up to a sold-out 2019 welcome concert in his native Medellín, Colombia.

The acquisition agreement comes shortly before the documentary’s world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on September 11 via the Bell Digital Cinema platform.

“Representing my country, my city and Latin culture globally has been a lifelong task and I am proud to be a son of Medellín. I am honored to be able to tell my story in such a beautiful way and working with Matthew on this project has been an incredible experience. Thanks to Amazon for making sure this story can be seen around the world, ”said J Balvin in a statement released by the company.

In the film, Heineman offers a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most momentous moments in the reggaeton artist’s life. While Balvin remains one of the most influential Latino musicians in the world, this feature film also explores his journey to stardom in the city where it all began.

“I am excited to partner with Amazon to bring José’s powerful personal story to a global audience. While J Balvin is without a doubt a talented musical icon behind some of the world’s most popular songs, it was José’s strength and openness in talking about his struggles with mental health that drew me to make this film, ”said Heineman.

Heineman is an Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker known for his immersive style in films such as City of Ghosts, also released by Amazon Studios, for which he won a DGA Award; A Private War, which earned Heineman a nomination for Best Achievement in Directing a First-Time Feature from the Directors Guild of America; Cartel Land, which was nominated for an Oscar and won three Primetime Emmys, and the docuserie, The Trade.

The platform has not yet revealed the release date of The Boy From Medellín.