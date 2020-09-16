Amazon removes 1 million products that claim to cure the coronavirus

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET



While the coronavirus As it continues to expand around the world, Amazon is removing from its page products with which its suppliers try to take advantage of people’s fears caused by the virus and the impending pandemic.

The online retailer has removed more than a million products from its site that claim to cure or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a Reuters report published on Thursday, February 27. Amazon also said it has blocked sellers that increase the prices of products, such as masks.



“No hay tolerancia para inflrar los precios en Amazon”, dijo una portavoz de la empresa a Reuters. La comapñía no ha respondido por lo pronto a una solicitud de comentarios.

El coronavirus fue reportado pro primera vez el 31 de diciembre del año pasado en la ciudad china de Wuhan. Desde entonces, más de 83,000 personas se han infectado y ha habido más de 2,800 muertes a causa del virus. Se han reportado casos en todo el mundo, con brotes importantes en países como Japón, Corea del Sur e Italia.

