Amazon recruits more Latino stars to reach that community in the US

Venezuelan actress and producer Gaby Espino became the latest Latino television star to be recruited by Amazon this week, as part of an e-commerce giant’s strategy to reach Spanish-speakers in the United States.

“It is truly appreciated that a company like this, in times of a pandemic, is offering ideas for the Latino community, free of charge and in Spanish,” Espino, who is the image of “Campamento Prime”, an initiative of the company where there are ideas of activities to do with children.

“I personally am very grateful, because I no longer knew what to do with my children,” said the actress, who is the mother of Oriana, 12, and Nickolás, 8, with whom she has been at home in Miami with since March, when the containment measures began.

Espino’s participation as a spokesperson for “Campamento Prime” represents Amazon’s third initiative specifically targeted at the US Hispanic market, which exceeds 60 million people, of whom more than half speak Spanish at home.

Gaby Espino is modern, but she likes to keep the traditions with her children. (Courtesy of the artist)

The Venezuelan actress, producer and businesswoman is the third star of Latin television that llAmazon recruits to be its spokesperson and, with more than 10 million followers on Instagram, is one of the celebrities most loved by Hispanics in that country.

The first was the Puerto Rican Adamari López, part of the cast of the morning also from Telemundo “Un Nuevo Día” and who was the face of the campaign of Christmas products.

He was followed by the Mexican Ana Patricia Gámez, host of “Falling in Love” on the Unimas channel, which is part of Univision, who represented the company in February for Valentine’s Day.

“It is important to Amazon to understand and engage with our customers. We know the passion points of our Latino community well and these spokespersons represent the cultural values ​​that are important to us, ”David Flores, spokesperson for the company for Latin America and the US Hispanic, told Efe.

“It is important for us to have relationships with trustworthy personalities, respected and loved by our clients,” he added. So much so that López and Gámez participated in the campaigns with their partners and children.

Ana Patricia Gámez (UniMás)

ALEXA SPEAKS SPANGLISH

Before the celebrity campaign kicked off, the company had a Spanish-language version of the page for US Latinos and a multilingual voice assistant.

“The version of Alexa that is activated in the United States understands commands in English and Spanish. But, in addition, he understands if the user speaks to him in a mixture of the two languages, “Flores revealed.

In other words, the voice assistant is not only bilingual, but understands “Spanglish,” he clarified.

In addition, he is able to interpret the different jargons of most of the countries from which Latinos come: “Alexa understands if they are talking about a swimming pool, a swimming pool or a swimming pool,” he added.

THE LATINOS AND THE PANDEMIC

When Ana Patricia Gámez, who is part of the Univision cast, was hired by Amazon for the Valentine’s Day campaign, part of her responsibility was promoting a list of products that she and her husband had chosen to give themselves as gifts on Valentine’s Day.

There were also ideas for couples to make shopping lists for the same purpose.

This has not been the case for the company’s summer campaign, which has been very careful with all its promotional plans and shipping strategies. So much so that in the United States, the purchase of products that directly help fight the pandemic continue to have priority, as is the case of protective materials and cleaning, sanitary and medicinal products.

Although users need an Amazon account to access the “Camp Prime” initiative, they do not have to be members of Prime or any other company program.

“There is nothing to pay,” said Espino, who offers his more than 10 million followers on Instagram advice, diets and inspiration messages.

“It was what convinced me to stand up for this program,” said Espino, who assures that his career is at a point where he can afford to only work with brands he trusts.

Gámez stressed to Efe that these campaigns “are a sign of the economic power” that Latinos represent.

“It is something to be aware of,” said the Mexican host, who came to Univision when she won the 2010 edition of the “Nuestra Belleza Latina” queen contest and between 2011 and 2019 was part of the cast of the morning show “Despierta América” “

According to the Selig Center for Economic Growth at the University of Georgia, this year Latinos represent a purchasing power of $ 1.5 trillion in the United States.

For this reason, Flores pointed out that what has caught his attention the most about working at Amazon is that “it is a culturally competent company.”

For him, a sample is that he understands that Latinos are “a mixture of many countries, colors, customs and flavors” and “few have captured it in the United States.”