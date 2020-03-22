Amazon India brings once more with its every day quiz contest offering a chance to win Apple iPhone XR. Amazon Quiz (March 22, 2020) is dwell now and you may take part sooner than 12:00 noon. While you reply 5 straightforward questions of Amazon Quiz (March 22, 2020), you may be liable to win Apple iPhone XR.

Amazon Quiz Answers For 22 March 2020 – Win Apple iPhone XR

Question 1 – NASA Has Awarded Which Agency With A $117-Million Contract To Current Launch Suppliers For Its Psyche Mission?

Reply– SpaceX

Question 2 – Auto Producer Mahindra & Mahindra Plans To Launch A Cab Aggregator, Known as Alyte, For Whom?

Reply– Corporates

Question 3– Which Mumbai-based Acrobatics Dance Group Obtained The America’s Obtained Experience: The Champions Season 2 Finale?

Reply– V.Unbeatable

Question 4 – Who Amongst The Following Was The Participant Of The Sequence In The 2020 Girls’s T20 World Cup?

Reply– Beth Mooney

Question 5 – Liu Yifei Is Starring In The Lead Place In A Keep-Movement Adaptation Of Which Effectively-known Disney Animated Perform?

