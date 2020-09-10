Amazon prioritizes shipping medical supplies and essentials

SOPA Images / Getty Images



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Amazon announced that with the increase in online shopping it will prioritize household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products during the covid-19 outbreak.

“We are making the decision to temporarily prioritize household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products coming into our distribution centers so that we can more quickly receive, replenish, and ship these products to customers,” Amazon wrote in a press release, where he indicated that the company is working to ensure the availability of essential products and deliver the orders of its customers.

The e-commerce giant called on customers to select the “No-rush” option when it comes to products they don’t need immediately, as this allows them to make fewer stops and serve customers with more needs. critics. Amazon also extended the times to make returns, so all shipments made between February 15 and April 30 can be returned until January 31.

Given the high demand for online orders, the company reported that plans to hire 100,000 people in the United States and will pay US $ 2 more per hour to warehouse and distribution employees. Amazon also created a $ 25 million relief fund to help independent delivery companies, Amazon Flex delivery program workers, and seasonal employees.

And the same what Facebook, a company that will invest US $ 100 million to help small businesses, Amazon created a fund of US $ 5 million to support small businesses in the Seattle area, in the face of the current economic and health crisis.

