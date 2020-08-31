Amazon Prime Video will let you watch shows with up to 100 friends

For now, Amazon’s Watch Party feature is only supported on desktop browsers.

Angela Lang / CNET

Amazon is adding its Watch Party feature to Prime Video, something that basically lets you watch shows and movies with your friends and family while still confined to home by the night. coronavirus crisis. The new feature will allow Prime Video subscribers to watch TV shows and movies with up to 100 Prime members.

Using Amazon’s Watch Party, Prime Video subscribers can host a party by clicking the new Watch Party icon next to TV shows and movies. Hosts can control synced video for their invited friends and family. The main members of a “Watch Party” can also comment on the movie using the chat sidebar.

Amazon has gradually started rolling out its new feature for Amazon Prime subscribers in the US. Prime Video costs $ 9 a month for a standalone subscription or as part of a $ 119 annual membership plan. For now, the feature is only available in some desktop browsers. Not compatible with smart TVs, video game consoles, mobile phones and tablets yet.

Several companies of streaming of content have launched new ways to watch content with friends amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hulu tested a similar feature for its subscribers in May. Netflix, HBO Go, and HBO Now also have similar features for watching with friends through third-party extensions. Netflix Party is a free plugin for Google Chrome that allows you to remotely watch Netflix shows with friends and family. The HBO Go and Now group content feature is an application from the virtual cinema company Scener, available through the Chrome browser.


