Amazon Prime Video launches multi-profile feature

Amazon Prime Video will let its users create up to six profiles per account.

Service streaming Amazon Prime now has the option to create up to six profiles on each account. Like how it already works with Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video now allows you to customize profiles for multiple users on the same account. The feature will be available worldwide, and the launch will begin on Tuesday, July 7.

Like how it works with other services streaming, individual profiles on Amazon Prime Video will contain information about each user’s saved list, continue to view, and personalized recommendations.

