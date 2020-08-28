Amazon Prime Video: How to Create and Manage Profiles

Angela Lang / CNET



Amazon Prime Video receives one of the most anticipated functions and that we already enjoyed on Netflix. It is about the possibility of creating different profiles to be able to take separately what each member of the family sees or wants to see.

In total, Amazon Prime Video allows you to create up to six user profiles (one default profile and five additional adult or child profiles) in a single account.

Here we show you how to create a new user profile and how to manage them in a single account through different platforms.

How to Create Amazon Prime Video Profiles

Web

Go to the Prime Video home page (www.primevideo.com) Go to Profile selector, click Add new and create the new desired profile Click on Manage my profiles from the Profile selector (after selecting your name) to modify or delete profiles.



Prime Video app on Android, iOS and Fire tablets:

Open the Prime Video app Click on My things At the bottom of the Prime Video app screen, select your name at the top and then click the icon + to create a new profile. Select the profile icon you want to manage (modify / delete), after selecting your name. Click on Delete profiles to delete a profile, or make changes to the profile and select Save Changes.





Prime Video App on Fire TV:

Open the Prime Video app on your Fire TV Choose Profile selector on the home page and click the icon + to create a new profile. Enter a profile name and select whether it is an adult or child profile in the selector Is it a child profile?. Choose save to create and save the profile. Select the profile in the Profile selector you want to manage (modify or delete) the different profiles. Click on Delete profiles to delete a profile, or make changes to the profile and select Save Changes to save the changes.

Initially, this Amazon Prime Video profiling feature has been enabled in a few markets, including India and some countries in Asia and Africa. However, Amazon says it will spread to other territories in different phases.