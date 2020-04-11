Amazon Prime Video Announced, SD Video Won’t Get Until April 14:

The Government of India has decided to lockdown due to Coronavirus. People are not getting out of homes in this 21-day lock-down. At the same time, some states have been under lockdown even before this. In such a situation, people are sitting in homes and consuming large amounts of internet data. People’s offices are still closed. People doing work forms home are also using data. As such, online streaming platforms have announced to reduce the quality of their videos.

Amazon Prime Video, the world’s largest online streaming platform, has informed this by tweeting. Amazon wrote, ‘When you are sitting at home watching shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, we want to tell you about a change so that people across the country can easily use the Internet on their mobiles. In this unwanted situation, we have temporarily banned the streaming of SD videos till 14 April. As we too are reducing the stress on the network as part of the effort of digital media platforms. HD or SD we will keep you entertained. Please be safe.

An update. pic.twitter.com/PRej4diLcn — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 25, 2020

Apart from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Facebook and YouTube have also reduced the quality of their videos. The reason behind this is that the effect of more Internet usage of people is affecting the network, it should be reduced. Significantly, right now people are watching shows online fiercely. Seeking to stream your favorite shows from platforms. People are appealing to Amazon Prime Video to stream the second season of ‘Mirzapur’. At the same time, people are demanding telecast of ‘Mahabharata’ and ‘Ramayana’ on DD National.