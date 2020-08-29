Amazon Prime Day would be delayed to October due to increased COVID-19 cases

Angela Lang / CNET



He annual festival of Amazon Prime Day deals will be delayed to October due to concerns about how the increase in coronavirus cases could affect the supply chain, according to a report Thursday July 2 from Business Insider.

Prime Day usually takes place in July, but was expected to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In May, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon was considering hold the event in September. But, now it seems that Prime Day could be delayed even further.

Amazon struggled to respond to an increase in orders during the health crisis caused by the pandemic and had to establish new security protocols and shipping restrictions to continue to deliver basic food and supplies. The company has since been able to wrap up regular operations and faster shipping times.

An Amazon spokeswoman said the company has yet to make any announcements about Prime Day.

