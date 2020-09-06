Amazon Prime Day would be delayed due to coronavirus: report

Angela Lang / CNET



Amazon’s annual sales event, known as Prime day, would be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Day will be postponed until “at least August,” according to a report from Reuters Friday, April 3.

Prime Day is usually held in July. The 48-hour sale festival was “the largest shopping event in Amazon history” last year and “surpassed Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday together.” Prime members purchased over 175 million items during Prime Day.

Prime Day has attracted a lot of attention around the world, after starting as a small shopping event in 2015. Now hundreds of other merchants are joining the summer sale festival, and consumers tend to wait for this date to make their purchases.

With the delay of Prime Day this year, Amazon expects to take a hit worth $ 100 million from “excess devices that would have to sell at a discount,” according to Reuters, which cites notes from internal meetings.

Amazon has not responded to a request for comment.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread rapidly around the world. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic. At this moment there are 1 million confirmed cases of contagion, of which more than 245,000 are in the United States.



