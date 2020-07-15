Amazon Prime confirms that there will be a second season of Upload

Amazon Prime Video



Just a week after the series debut Upload, Amazon Prime Video confirmed that there will be a second season. On Twitter, even, the official account of the series has already boasted several times, in response to users who praise the first season, that a second season will come.

Greg Daniels, series creator — and responsible in the past for series creation like The Office (the US version) and Parks and Recreation– He said that after the news he has not stopped working in the second season, as reported by the specialized site Deadline.

For now, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic In the world and since all the filming is stopped, there is no estimated date of filming and much less of the premiere of the second season, so we will have to wait a little longer to have more news.

Although there are still no official figures of the reception that the original Amazon series had among users, we can assume that it was quite good, since after its premiere, on May 1, it only took a week for the platform to streaming It was announced that he had renewed the series for a second season.

Upload (2020) portrays a future not too distant – and apparently very feasible – in which people have the option of uploading their minds to the cloud to be able to “live” eternally in a virtual world and explore, from that premise, different possibilities following the experience of a young programmer who suffers a car accident and ends up in one of these virtual worlds of life after death.