Amazon Offers Its Cashierless Payment Technology To Others

Amazon It said Monday that it is offering other retailers its cashierless payment technology, which is known as Just Walk Out (which roughly translates to Just get out of the store). The technology, which the retail giant uses in its Amazon Go stores, allows shoppers to pick up items and take them away without having to go to checkout to pay.

created a website for Just Walk Out technology that promotes a no-go shopping experience and provides more details for retailers who may be interested. The company says that Just Walk Out, which uses a combination of computer vision, sensors, and other technologies to detect which products shoppers are taking off the shelves and keep track of them in a virtual cart, can be installed in stores in ” just a few weeks. “

Amazon technology first appeared in 2016 with the launch of Amazon Go – a cashierless convenience store that sells simple items like candy, drinks and pre-prepared food. Amazon has rolled out more than 20 of these Go stores in urban locations across the United States and opened last month Amazon Go Grocery, a 7,700-square-foot tech-packed store in Seattle that allows shoppers to pick up the goods and leave without having to check out.

Amazon is reportedly already in discussions with several potential customers for its technology, although it is unclear which specific retailers would be on this list.