Amazon offers 5 free games worth $ 100 to Prime members

Do you want something to help you distract yourself? Every month, the video game platform Twitch gives away games, and the April bundle is here. There are five of them, with a combined value of $ 102 (based on their prices outside of Steam). But to obtain them you must be a subscriber of .

You also need a Twitch account, although that is free, and then you will have to link it to your Prime account (which is not free). Now go to the page and there look for the Games with Prime section at the bottom.

Once you click on any of the games (or all five) they will instantly be added to your library forever. To play them, use the Amazon Games app or desktop Twitch.

This month’s games are:

Earthlock: Adventure RPG game.

Adventure RPG game. Etherborn: Similar to Monument Valley puzzle game, but big.

Similar to Monument Valley puzzle game, but big. Lightmatter: Similar to Portal, it is another puzzle game.

Similar to Portal, it is another puzzle game. Kathy Rain: A graphic adventure reminiscent of Sierra OnLine games.

A graphic adventure reminiscent of Sierra OnLine games. Turok: A remastered version of the 1997 classic.

