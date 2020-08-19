Amazon mistakenly sent an alert to its employees about the use of TikTok

Angela Lang / CNET



Amazon sent an email to its employees asking them to delete the TikTok application of their phones as it represented “security risks”. Later, the e-commerce company clarified that the email had been sent by mistake.

The email, which was obtained by The New York Times, indicated that Amazon employees will have to delete the app of Chinese origin from any device in which they have accessed using the company’s mail and if the application is not deleted by July 10, the employees would lose mobile access to their email from Amazon.

Hours later, an Amazon spokesperson told CNET that no policy change had been made regarding TikTok and that the message sent to employees was an error. “The email this morning to some of our employees was sent in error. There are no changes to our policies at this time regarding TikTok.”

The app, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has been under the sights of the United States government for security reasons due to its origin and possible ties to the Chinese government.

Recently, the United States Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice indicated that they are investigating TikTok for the possible breach of its obligation to protect the privacy of minors within the platform, while the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, declared that the government of Donald Trump is considering banning the application in the country.

Editor’s note: This article was modified on Friday, July 10 at 3pm PST to include Amazon’s statement.

