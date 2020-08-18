Amazon launches smart carts to make purchases without going through the box

Amazon



Amazon automated convenience stores with Amazon Go, and now you want to revolutionize shopping carts.

The new Amazon shopping carts, officially called Dash Carts, can monitor the objects that buyers are placing inside and automatically create a list of them and avoid having to go through a checkout box. These carts will begin to appear in stores in Los Angeles later this year, according to a company announcement cited by CNBC.

Like to enter Amazon Go stores, Dash Carts need an Amazon account and the company’s mobile app to function. The user scans a QR code and the Alexa shopping list will be displayed on the screen.

Dash Carts have cameras and sensors that identify the products as they are placed inside the cart. The inside of the cart has a search for weighing products in case it is needed (for example when buying fruit or vegetables).

And what happens to your discount coupons without a person at the checkout? Dash Carts also have a scanner so you can apply your discounts before paying for all your products. According to CNBC, these carts are intended for light purchases that generate one or two bags – no panic shopping for the apocalypse.

The Dash Carts will not be in the Amazon Go, which are small stores designed to go for a handful of products and go out, but in a new type of stores that, according to CNBC, are more like a conventional store where you buy everything from fruits to food frozen. For now there are no further details of the deployment of these stores in other parts of the United States.

