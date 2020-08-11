Amazon launches a face mask store in the UK

Amazon



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Amazon has launched a store facial masks in the United Kingdom.

The company shows this product in the store, key in the current ongoing pandemic, divided by formats (textiles, surgical …), sizes and packages of different units to make your purchase a simpler process. At the moment, the store is only available in the European country and Amazon has not informed if it will replicate it in other territories.

In addition to the store, the online commerce giant announced on July 28 that it has released its self-made face shield, developed by engineers from the hardware and mechanical design teams of Amazon Prime Air, its production company. of drones. The company donated these protectors during the height of the pandemic. In total he says he donated 60,000 of these face shields and ensures that by the end of the year he will donate 150,000 more. Now these protectors can be purchased on Amazon in packages of 25 for $ 66.25 ($ 2.65 each).

Face shields and masks were a rare commodity when the coronavirus hit hard. Companies like Amazon or Apple they worked to supply this and other types of medical supplies health services in the United States and other countries that have been severely hit by the pandemic.

The coronavirus is a disease that causes symptoms similar to pneumonia and was first detected in late December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The WHO officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11 and at the time of writing there are already more than 16 million infected people and more than 654,000 deaths worldwide. There is currently no cure, but clinical trials are underway to get a vaccine.

