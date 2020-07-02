Amazon integrates new content in Spanish on Echo devices

Chris Monroe/CNET



Amazon announced the integration of new long-form content in Spanish for Alexa available on Echo devices, in alliance with NBCUniversal Telemundo.

Alexa users will be able to play program content Telemundo News, Red Hot, Drop The Soup and A new Day using simple voice commands like “Alexa, give me the news from Telemundo” or “Alexa, give me the news from Al Rojo Vivo”. Previously, users must change the language of your devices to multilingual or directly Spanish.

According to Telemundo, news broadcasts will be updated daily, Monday through Friday, and will be available in real time simultaneously with the television broadcast.

Currently, Alexa has content from various sources in Spanish such as CNN, Univision, Estrella Media, beIN Sports, Televisa and more. However, Telemundo is the first provider to create long-form news content, as the rest are short informative summaries.



To change the language on an Echo device, you must use the Alexa app and follow these steps:

Open the Alexa app. Enter the configuration menu, and select Configuration. Then select Device Settings, and choose the device you want to change the language for. Select Language, and choose the multilingual or Spanish option.