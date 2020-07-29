Amazon fires two employees who criticized warehouse conditions

Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images



Amazon fired two workers after they spoke publicly against warehouse conditions during the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report, user experience designers Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, both active members of advocacy group Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, had offered donations of up to $ 500 to warehouse workers, citing insufficient protections.

The company confirmed the layoffs in a statement emailed to CNET. “We support each employee’s right to criticize their employer’s working conditions, but that does not come with a general immunity against each and every internal policy,” said an Amazon spokesperson. “We fired these workers for repeatedly violating internal policies.”

Last month, the company fired New York warehouse worker Christian Smalls for violate “multiple security instances” when he defied instructions to stay at home on pay for 14 days because he had been in close contact with an infected employee. Smalls was a central organizer at a protest against working conditions at Amazon’s Staten Island facility. His dismissal sparked a strong protest against the company by defense groups and elected officials, who lobbied for his reinstatement.

The Washington Post, a newspaper owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, reported Tuesday, April 14, on the firing of the two workers.

These layoffs come as Amazon’s leadership struggles to control a series of simultaneous crises during the coronavirus crisis, and as the company struggles to meet a drastic increase in customer orders, keep its warehouses clean, and respond to workers who complain more and more about the conditions of their facilities.

Amazon is also moving ahead with a second round of hiring to respond to this surge in demand, and announced on Monday its plans to hire 75,000 more workers. Last month, the company revealed plans to hire 100,000 people And he said Monday that he has completed that hiring round.

Costa and Cunningham were warned of the violation of company policies in January, and human resources executives said they were speaking publicly about Amazon’s climate efforts without proper approvals first. The Amazon Employees for Climate Justice group responded with a Medium post that includes more than 350 names of Amazon employees showing their support for workers.

