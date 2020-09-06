Amazon extends US returns window to May 31

Angela Lang / CNET



Amazon has temporarily extended its returns window for U.S. customers until May 31 to give people more time to return their items during the coronavirus pandemic.

The online retailer’s return policy is typically 30 days, but the company added a new note on its U.S. return policy page to let customers know that most orders placed between March 1 and March 1 April 30 can be returned until the end of May.

“The health and well-being of our customers, employees, and the communities we serve are of the utmost importance to us,” can now be read at the top of Amazon’s return policy page. “Therefore, we are temporarily extending the return window to give you more time to return the items.”

A similar note was added to the Independent Sellers page on Amazon Thursday night. On that note, Amazon requested that these sellers match Amazon’s new returns window for customers.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the Tamebay site, Amazon implemented a similar policy of extending the returns period in several European countries a week ago.



