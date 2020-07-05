Amazon employees call the company’s response to the protests ‘hypocritical’

Getty Images



Some Amazon employees are criticizing and accusing the company of being “hypocritical” after the retail giant issued an official statement condemning the treatment of black people in the United States.

Amazon released a statement Sunday to protest the murder of George Floyd by police. “We stand together, in solidarity with the black community … in the fight against injustice and systematic racism,” Amazon said in a statement posted on Twitter.

However, on Tuesday, June 2, @WeWontBuildIt’s Twitter account, which describes itself as “Amazon workers demanding accountability and transparency in the technology we build,” questioned the company’s actions in light of your statement.

“What police contracts have you eliminated? How many are left?” The account tweeted.

Amazon has faced criticism for licensing its software. Rekognition facial recognition to law enforcement agencies. The criticism comes from civil liberties groups and artificial intelligence experts who have asked the company to stop selling the software to the police. They fear that the software may be abused and used to attack people of color, immigrants, religious minorities and other groups.

The United States Civil Liberties Union tweeted a response similar to @ WeWontBuildIt’s: “Very nice tweet. Will they pledge to stop selling facial recognition surveillance technology that incites more police abuse?”

Amazon and @WeWontBuildIt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon’s statement came at a time of mounting racial tensions and national protests against police abuse. George Floyd died May 25 in Minneapolis after now-fired police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Since Floyd’s death, many companies and organizations have offered support and funding to combat police brutality and racial injustice.