Amazon employee in Seattle diagnosed with coronavirus: report

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

An Amazon employee who works in the offices in Seattle gave was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease, an evil caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reported the Seattle Times, which had access to a message sent by the electronic commerce giant to its employees.

The message said that the employee works in the Brazil office located on Avenida Nueve (Ninth Avenue) and Republican Street (Republican Street), in South Lake Union, Seattle, Washington. According to reports, the employee returned home on February 25 not feeling well and has not returned to the office since. Amazon learned that the employee had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, March 3, and according to the company, his co-workers have already been notified.

At CNET en Español we request more information from Amazon about this case and the security measures that the company is taking in the face of this epidemic.

Authorities have reported nine deaths from COVID-19 in Washington state and 27 cases of infection.

The coronavirus was reported for the first time on December 31, 2019 and was detected for the first time in the city of Wuhan, in central China. The number of deaths caused by the virus amounts to more than 3,100 and in Latin America cases have been confirmed in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic and Brazil.



