Amazon Echo Buds vs. AirPods Pro: Spend More or Spend Less?

Cesar Salza / CNET



The AirPods Pro Apple costs $ 249, while Apple’s Echo Buds de Amazon they’re worth $ 129 — though you can often find them with deals under $ 100. So is it worth paying that much for Apple’s ones or will Amazon’s serve you the same way?

Design: AirPods Pro are more comfortable



Let’s start with the design and how they feel, because this is very important. Amazon’s Echo Buds feel huge in the ears, while the AirPods Pro’s fit is comfortable.

The AirPods Pro, like the Amazon Echo Buds, have rubber bands of three different sizes that you can use to fit in your ears. Of course, those from Amazon also have a kind of additional wings, which the company assures give a greater grip inside your ear when you are exercising.

Both models have the option of discovering through an app which size of gummies best fits your ears. I have spent hours with both without getting tired and noticed that both fit the ears quite well.

Battery and charging methods

If we talk about the battery, your impressions may vary according to use. If you listen to them continuously with noise canceling mode active, the AirPods Pro can give you almost five hours on a single charge, while the Echo Buds can give you a little more.

Of course, the AirPods Pro box can give you up to 24 hours of battery life, while the Echo Buds about 20 hours. Regarding the charging method, the box of the headphones is different. The AirPods Pro are smaller and fit well in your pocket if you usually carry them there, while the Echo Buds, well… they look a little bigger.

The AirPods Pro can be charged via Lightning port and via wireless charging, while the Echo Buds can only be charged via microUSB, which is a bit strange for a recent device, I think they should at least have USB Type C.

Water resistance: sufficient

We do not expect to be able to swim with the headphones on at the moment, but it is good to know that they have some resistance to the water. In this case it is IPX4, which means they will resist splashes and your sweat.

How does its sound compare?

When it comes to audio, each impression can be different. And it is that what I like may not enchant you. In general, the AirPods Pro sound good with a balanced experience, while the Amazon Echo Buds offer a higher bass, although the truth is that these details can be modified in the Amazon Alexa app and, in the case of the AirPods Pro, you would have to do it from your favorite music app.

If we refer now to noise cancellation, something interesting is that the AirPods Pro offer this alternative and also the transparency mode, while Amazon offers noise reduction from Bose and Passtrought, which is similar to the transparency mode.

In my daily use of both hearing aids, I must say, the Amazon ones left me quite impressed and you can even modify the Passtrought mode in the app, although the Apple one has a component that allows this to be more fluid and the sound fluctuates depending on from outside noise, while in Amazon headphones this option seems to hold steady.

Both block noise very well, although you should know that even if you are not playing anything, Apple adds a white sound that accompanies you when you have active noise cancellation, a detail that you should take into account.

If you give me a choice, the AirPods Pro block outside sound better. The biggest proof is that I never hear when my officemates are calling me, although when I used the Amazon Echo Buds I could hear them from a distance.

Virtual assistant: Alexa in your ears, but …

The Amazon Echo Buds allow you to activate Alexa with your voice, and something interesting is that you can activate different skills of the app. But, something you should know is that for some reason Alexa sometimes cannot hear you, so it is as if you are speaking to yourself. In addition, the Echo Buds allow you to configure Siri or Google Assistant, if you prefer, while with the Airpods Pro you only have Siri on iOS and on Android you are alone.

Conclusions

AirPods Pro vs. Amazon Echo Buds. What is our winner?

Well, I’m a lover of isolating myself so I can concentrate in the office, listen to music while writing device reviews and not listen to anyone in the background, and the AirPods Pro are the best in this regard. Amazon, meanwhile, does a good job, but I can still hear people in the background and I don’t love that.

The Amazon Echo Buds are the choice if you don’t want to spend a lot or if you can find them for less than $ 100, but if your budget allows it, the noise cancellation of the AirPods Pro is definitely something you will like.