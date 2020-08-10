Amazon doubles profits thanks to pandemic, cloud services

Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner/Bloomberg vía Getty Images



After issuing a warning about the turbulent moments that occur during the coronavirus pandemic and the appearance of Jeff Bezos before Congress on antitrust issues, Amazon reported big profits in its second fiscal quarter.

The company reported earnings of $ 5.2 billion, or what is $ 10.30 per share (an all-time high). This figure represents double the earnings of last year. This record number was reached even after the company spent $ 4 billion during the quarter on its coronavirus response work to protect its workers and customers.

Revenue increased 40 percent, the highest increase in two years. Analysts were expecting revenue of $ 81.5 billion, according to Yahoo Finance.

The shares were up 4 percent in after-market trading.

Amazon, the king of digital commerce in the United States, is poised to become even more dominant after the coronavirus pandemic, which has led many people to shop online. Amazon accounts for 38 percent of online sales in the United States. The signs of the massive growth of digital commerce are showing in a big way during this financial reporting season. And it is that PayPal has reported an increase in digital payments on its platform, Shopify (a provider of e-commerce tools) has reported profits as more and more merchants are selling their products online, and the delivery company UPS is reporting an increase in shipments to private residences.

Amazon’s sales were expected to impress, and this is reflected in its stock price and Bezos fortune, which this year adds up to US $ 180,000 million.

However, Bezos has a lot to worry about. On Wednesday, July 29, the executive appeared before Congress during an antitrust hearing. Lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, accused Amazon and other big tech companies of engaging in monopolistic practices.

On the other hand, the growth of Amazon during the pandemic has not been easy. The digital commerce giant faced long delays in its deliveries, in addition to dealing with price manipulation on its platform, product shortages and protests from its workers demanding better protection processes against the coronavirus.

And these setbacks have provided an avenue for rivals like Target and Walmart to move even further into the digital commerce arena, resulting in Amazon losing market share in recent months.

Some of these problems attributed to Amazon appear to have been mitigated. Bezos warned that there will be big expenses to protect his employees and clients from the virus, and has said that $ 600 million was invested in the first quarter and $ 4 billion was spent in the second quarter on protective measures.

