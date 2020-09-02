Amazon could add live TV to Prime Video: report

Angela Lang / CNET



Amazon could offer a new type of content within its service of streaming Prime Video.

The company is considering adding 24/7 live programming, an industry-related source told the Protocol site, owned by the trusted US outlet Politico. The service could add new channels with live news, music and sports, as well as movies and TV shows that would air on a set schedule. The source medium says Amazon has been “actively seeking” licensing deals for its live programming.

If this information is confirmed, Amazon could differentiate itself with Prime Video from competitors such as Disney Plus or Netflix, which currently only offer streaming content on demand. Currently in the United States, services such as Sling TV and AT&T TV Now offer multi-channel services from streaming live TV. These services allow you to watch most live TV channels, from ABC to CBS, to CNN, ESPN, Fox News and Nickelodeon through Internet broadcasts for a lower price than cable television companies.

At the moment Amazon has not confirmed its intentions regarding adding live TV, so it is not possible to know if its price will be within the Prime Video monthly subscription – which is free for Amazon Prime customers – or if on the contrary, it would have an additional cost.

CNET en Español sent Amazon a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

