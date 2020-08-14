Amazon confirms it will delay Prime Day 2020

Amazon



Amazon has confirmed what many reports have pointed out in recent weeks: the it will take place later than usual.

The e-commerce company said in a statement that it will delay Prime Day in the US until sometime this year without specifying when, and that it will host a Prime Day in India next month, from August 6 to 7.

Amazon revealed that Prime Day will take place in Mexico towards the end of this year, although there is still no official date. The delay of Amazon Prime Day in the United States was originally revealed by TechCrunch.The company did not confirm to the source medium if other non-US markets will hold their Prime Day at the same time as the United States, or if each will have individual events in different dates like India.

“This year we will celebrate Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and sales partners. We are excited that Prime members in India will have discounts from August 6-7 and that members around the world will experience Prime Day later this year. We hope to share more details soon, “Amazon said in the statement.

Prime Day is a two-day celebration with deals on thousands of products from the Amazon catalog. The event has normally been held in July globally, but was expected to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In May, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon was considering hold the event in September, but it looks like Prime Day could be delayed even further.

CNET en Español sent Amazon a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

Editor’s note: This article was updated on Tuesday, July 21, at 8 a.m. Pacific in the United States with information about the delay of Prime Day in the United States and the celebration in Mexico.

Amazon Fire HD 8: A small, cheap and spicy tablet [fotos] To see photos