Amazon confirms CoVID-19 case in New York warehouse

Ben Fox Rubin / CNET



Amazon is on alert, after a first case of the new coronavirus CoVID-19 it was confirmed in one of its warehouses in the United States.

According to The Atlantic, employees of a warehouse located in Queens, New York, received an alert from a group of employees of that warehouse on the night of Wednesday, March 18, to notify them of the discovery of the case.

Amazon said the warehouse is about a delivery site, so it is smaller than a distribution center. The site, the company said in a statement sent to CNET, closed for a cleanup of the site and employees were taken Thursday with today’s pay.

“We are supporting the individual in quarantine,” the Amazon spokesman said. “From the first days of the situation, we have worked closely with local authorities to respond proactively, ensuring that we continue to serve employees while taking care of our associates and following local officials’ guidelines regarding operations. in our warehouses. ”

News of a CoVID-19 case in an Amazon warehouse sets off alarms as more cities in the United States call for quarantine, forcing civilians to stay home. Those same quarantined people are relying on services like Amazon to receive their purchases at home. Amazon even announced the signing of 100,000 people to meet the high demand during the pandemic.

Amazon would already have a confirmed case of the virus at its headquarters in Seattle and cases in warehouses in Italy and Spain. The United States already reports about 10,000 confirmed cases across the country as of Thursday, March 19, according to CBS.

